TGPSC challenges Telangana HC’s order annulling Group-1 exam results

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has approached the division bench of the High Court, challenging the September 9th single bench order that annulled the results for Group-1 examinations and ordered manual re-evaluation.

The court also nullified the general rankings released on March 30. It had presented two options: either to re-evaluate the mains answer scripts as per Supreme Court guidelines or cancel last year’s exams conducted between October 21-27 and reschedule.

The HC had directed that the entire process be completed in a maximum of eight months.

Also Read Telangana HC orders manual reevaluation of TGPSC Group 1 exams, warns of cancellation

Group-1 exams in Telangana

Soon after coming to power, the Congress government issued a notification for the recruitment of 563 Group 1 vacancies. However, the recruitment process was put on hold in April 2025 following allegations of irregularities in the mains evaluation.

Some students approached the Supreme Court, challenging the government’s decision. However, the top court rejected the plea and allowed the exams to proceed, affecting about 30,000 candidates.

In July, petitioners reapproached the Supreme Court, alleging irregularities, lack of transparency, and use of non-Telugu evaluators for Telugu medium exams. However, the apex court struck down their plea, observing that the claims were made with bad intentions.