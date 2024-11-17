TGPSC Group 3 exams commence across Telangana

Hyderabad: The Group-3 examinations across Telangana commenced on Sunday, November 17, marking an important step in the recruitment process for 1,365 Group-3 service posts.

The written tests are scheduled to take place in two sessions. The first session, which is Paper-1, will run from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, followed by Paper-2 in the afternoon from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Additionally, candidates can expect Paper-3 to be conducted on November 18, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has stated that a substantial number of candidates—approximately 536,000—have applied for these positions.

To ensure a smooth examination experience, officials conducted thorough checks of candidates’ identification cards before granting them access to the examination centres. Unfortunately, those who arrived late were not allowed entry into the exam centres.