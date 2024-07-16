TGPSC Group-II free ‘full-length mock test’ for minority candidates on Aug 1

Registrations for the free mock-test will be accepted till July 30 by Telangana Minorities Study Circle, Hyderabad

The Telangana Minorities Study Circle, Hyderabad to organise a free ‘full-length mock test’ for TSPSC Group- II services exam for minority candidates on August 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle, Hyderabad is organising a free ‘full-length mock test’ for TSPSC Group- II services exam for minority candidates (Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Buddhist) in Telangana state.

The free mock-test will be held on August 1 and 2, 2024, for which the last date for receipt of applications is July 30.

The mock test will be conducted in both offline mode at Telangana minorities study circle in Hyderabad, and in the online mode for students residing outside the city.

The registrations can be done at the office of the Telangana minorities study circle, and at the district minorities’ welfare officer’s offices.

For further details, one may call 040-23236112, or email at directormscccctelangana@gmail.com on all working days between 10.30 am and 5 pm.

