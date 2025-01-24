TGSRTC plans to roll out 2,500 electric buses, 286 in May

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced an ambitious plan to replace diesel buses with 2,500 electric buses in phases starting with 286 in May. This initiative aims to create a pollution-free public transport system in Hyderabad and beyond.

Currently, 254 electric buses are running in the city with an average occupancy of 80%. To accelerate the transition, TGSRTC plans to introduce 286 new electric buses on high-demand routes by May this year.

A new EV charging station at the Ranigunj depot will be operational within three months, supporting 100 additional electric buses. Similar arrangements are underway at the Kukatpally depot to operate another 100 buses.

At the Hayathnagar depot, 55 electric buses are already running, and plans are in place to add 45 more Metro Express buses to new routes.

Transport officials highlighted the cost benefits of electric buses, noting that the operational cost for an electric bus is Rs 8 per kilometre compared to Rs 20 per kilometre for diesel buses.

Additionally, electric buses, both AC and non-AC, can cover up to 70,000 kilometres, making them a sustainable and economical option for public transport.