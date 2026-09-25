TGS Qatar signs MoU with PMLU to support migrant workers

Hyderabad: Telangana Gulf Samithi (TGS) Qatar signed an MoU with Pravasi Mitra Labour Union (PMLU) Telangana on Friday, September 25, to strengthen support for Telangana and Indian migrant workers and promote safe, orderly and regular migration.

The agreement focuses on workers’ rights and welfare, emergency assistance, repatriation and support for workers returning to India.

PMLU Telangana state president Swadesh Parikipandla and TGS Qatar president Madhu Maidam signed the agreement.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will coordinate on labour-related issues faced by Telangana and Indian workers in Qatar and raise their concerns with relevant government departments and authorities.

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They will also work on awareness initiatives for prospective migrant workers covering legal migration routes, employment contracts, wages, visas, recruitment procedures, working conditions and workers’ rights.

The agreement provides for coordination in emergencies involving detention, imprisonment, accidents, illness and employment disputes. Where required, the organisations will coordinate with relevant authorities and the Indian Embassy.

The two organisations will also facilitate assistance with the repatriation of workers who need to return to India and provide guidance on rehabilitation, reintegration, skills development and employment opportunities after their return.

TGS Qatar and PMLU Telangana are affiliated with Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI), a global trade union federation representing workers worldwide.

The partnership also includes plans for migration-awareness programmes for workers and their families in Telangana, particularly on overseas employment and responsible migration.