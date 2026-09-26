TGSAFE raids 3 eateries in Hyderabad, Warangal, flags violations

Officials conducted the raids at Monastery Amphi Brewery in Madhapur, Alpharam Hotel in Warangal city, and Malgudi Restaurant in Kamareddy, and reported several food safety violations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Expired food item found in an eatery in Hyderabad
Expired food items found in an eatery in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standard Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TGSAFE) on Saturday, September 26, raided three eateries in Hyderabad and Warangal.

Officials conducted the raids at Monastery Amphi Brewery in Madhapur, Alpharam Hotel in Warangal city, and Malgudi Restaurant in Kamareddy and reported several food safety violations.

The violations included expired raw meat, cooked food stored in freezers, about 5 kg of reused cooking oil, and unlabelled food items kept in refrigerators.

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Officials also found unlabelled synthetic food colour, expired food products, and broken eggs in a food preparation area.

An improvement notice was issued to Alpharam Hotel in Warangal over the violations observed during the inspection.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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