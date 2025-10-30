TGSPDCL engineer caught by ACB taking Rs 21,000 bribe.

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana, caught a TGSPDCL Divisional Engineer, Medak Division, when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 21,000.

The officer, Shaik Chand Shareef Basha, Divisional Engineer (Electrical Operations), TGSPDCL, had demanded a bribe of Rs 21,000 from a consumer for processing the file for the sanction of a transformer to a poultry farm.

The officer was arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for Trial of SPE & ACB Cases Court at Nampally.