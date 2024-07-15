TGSPDCL refutes allegations of unscheduled power cuts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has refuted allegations made by farmers regarding unscheduled power cuts in Gollakunta Thanda, Alladurgam Mandal. This response came after farmers blocked NH-161 at Gollakunta Thanda on Saturday, claiming frequent and unscheduled power outages.

TGSPDCL Chief Engineer (O&M) clarified that power supply to Gollakunta Thanda is sourced from the 11KV Chilver feeder, which originates from the 33/11KV Alladurg substation. The engineer highlighted that there have been no unscheduled power cuts, contrary to the farmers’ claims.

However, the official did acknowledge that on July 12, at 8:30 pm, the 11KV Chilver feeder tripped due to heavy gales and winds, causing four large trees to fall on the feeder. The trees were promptly cleared, and power supply was restored by 11:12 pm.

In the past month, there have been only four interruptions due to severe weather conditions in Gollakunta Thanda, all of which were promptly addressed.

Interestingly, while admitting these power disruptions, the official pointed out that about 40 households in the thanda were illegally tapping electricity from overhead lines. This practice, which constitutes power theft, increases the risk of tripping, breakdowns, and electrical accidents.

The TGSPDCL has urged residents to obtain proper connections and register under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which provides free electricity up to 200 units. Despite the efforts to maintain an uninterrupted power supply and encourage legitimate connections, many residents have yet to comply.