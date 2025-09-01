TGSPDCL sets up 68 control rooms, 101 teams for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Farooqui reviewed power arrangements for Ganesh immersion scheduled on September 6 in Greater Hyderabad.

During a teleconference with zonal chief engineers and superintending engineers, he said that 101 sub-division level teams have been formed to monitor uninterrupted power supply during the immersion. These teams will be deployed on duty round the clock.

He informed that 68 special control rooms and 104 additional distribution transformers (DTRs) have been arranged to manage the extra load. Staff has been deployed in shifts to ensure continuous availability in each section.

Farooqui said that mandapas with large idols and streets through which processions will pass will be thoroughly inspected in advance to avoid disruptions.

Detailing the zone-wise arrangements, he said:

Medchal zone: 31 control rooms, 43 DTRs set up in 71 immersion areas.

Ranga Reddy zone: 25 control rooms, 22 DTRs in 29 immersion areas.

Metro zone: 12 control rooms, 39 DTRs in 10 immersion areas.

He added that Directors and Chief Engineers have been placed in charge to oversee operations and ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the immersion process.