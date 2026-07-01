TGSRTC adds more boarding points for Bengaluru-Hyderabad buses

The new boarding points in Bengaluru include Peenya, Yeshwanthpur Metro, Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), Hebbal, Esteem Mall, Yelahanka, Bengaluru Airport Toll Plaza and Devanahalli Bypass.

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Buses at Telangana bus station, with passengers boarding and alighting, under clear weather.
TGSRTC bus stand

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has expanded boarding and alighting points for all AC Sleeper and non-AC bus services operating between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to offer convenience to passengers travelling between the two cities.

The new boarding points in Bengaluru include Peenya, Yeshwanthpur Metro, Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), Hebbal, Esteem Mall, Yelahanka, Bengaluru Airport Toll Plaza and Devanahalli Bypass.

The revised service also covers additional locations such as Chandapura, Bommasandra, Electronic City, Bommanahalli Metro, Madiwala, Marathahalli, Varthur Junction and Domlur Bridge, allowing passengers to board buses from points closer to their residential areas.

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In Hyderabad, passengers can board or get down at major stages along key routes including the Patancheru–MGBS–Aramghar–Shamshabad, JBS–MGBS–Aramghar–Shamshabad and Hayathnagar–MGBS–Aramghar–Shamshabad corridors.

TGSRTC officials said the move aims to make interstate travel more convenient and hassle-free by providing passengers with more accessible boarding and drop-off locations.

Passengers can book tickets through the official TGSRTC website.

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