TGSRTC announces Dasara lucky draw with prizes up to Rs 25K

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a Dasara special lucky draw for passengers travelling on its high-end buses from September 27 to October 6.

The corporation has announced prizes worth Rs 5.50 lakh for 33 winners, with three winners being selected from each of its 11 regions. First prize winners will be awarded Rs 25,000, followed by Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 for second and third prizes, respectively.

How to participate

Only passengers travelling in TGSRTC’s high-end buses, including Semi Deluxe, Metro Deluxe, Deluxe, Super Luxury, Lahari Non-AC, and all types of AC buses, are eligible to participate in the lucky draw.

Passengers must write their full name and phone number on their ticket after completing their journey and deposit it in the drop boxes set up at bus stations. Passengers with reservations are also eligible to participate in this lucky draw.

These boxes will then be sent to the respective regional managers’ offices, and winners will be declared on October 8.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar has urged passengers to participate in large numbers in the Dasara lucky draw. For more details, passengers can contact call centre numbers 040-69440000 and 040-23450033, or reach out to local depot managers.