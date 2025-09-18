TGSRTC to run 7K buses for Bathukamma, Dasara Sept 20-Oct 2

Hyderabad: Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), on Thursday, September 18, announced 7,754 special buses between September 20 and October 2 for the upcoming Bathukamma and Dasara festivals in Telangana.

This year, Bathukamma falls on September 30, and Dasara will be celebrated on October 2. Of the special services, 377 buses will have advanced reservation facilities. Return services will be arranged on October 5 and 6, depending on passenger traffic.

The special buses will start from MGBS, JBS and Central Bus Station (CBS), and high traffic points, including KPHB Colony, Uppal Cross Roads, Uppal Bus Stand, Dilsukh Nagar, LB Nagar, Aramgarh, and Santosh Nagar, a press release from TGSRTC said.

These buses will run from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all districts as well as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Revised fare for Dasara only

The TGSRTC further announced that the bus fare will be hiked, likely by 50 percent, only during Dasara to cover the minimum diesel costs incurred by empty buses on the return journey, as per the Telangana government’s GO 16. The revised fares will be applicable only in special buses running from September 20-27 and on October 1, 5 and 6, stated a TGSRTC official.

“There will be no change in the charges for regular services running on those days. They will remain as usual,” they added.

“In view of the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals, the organisation is ready to provide safe and comfortable travel to the people. This time, we have arranged 617 more special buses than last Dasara. We are arranging special camps in congested areas and providing all the facilities to the passengers,” TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said in a statement.

To help ensure a smooth passenger ride, public address systems would be placed. The department also plans to set up shamianas, benches, drinking water facilities in LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, KPHB, Santosh Nagar and other areas, the MD said.

Sajjanar said supervisory officers will be deployed at congested areas to ease passenger rush. Special buses will be arranged if needed, in coordination with police, transport, and municipal officials.