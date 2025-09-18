Telangana man dies by suicide after parents scold him over online gaming

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide after being chided by his parents over online gaming in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Wednesday, September 17.

The incident occurred in the Vidynagar locality; the deceased was identified as Rahul, who was a BTech dropout. After his parents asked him not to play online games, Rahul ended his life by hanging himself at his residence.

In a video shared on social media, Rahul’s relative said, “Rahul’s father, who runs a kirana shop, got him admitted in the B Tech programme at the Mallareddy college. However, Rahul failed the first two years and dropped out.”

Rahul returned to Jagtial and indulged in online gaming. “He was found hanging in his room yesterday (Wednesday) evening,” the relative said.

Residents of Vidyanagar appealed to the Centre to ban online games, adding that several young people are taking the extreme step due to addiction to these games.

In the past, there have been several instances of youngsters dying by suicide in Telangana over online games. In April 2025, a 25-year-old man died by suicide near the Secunderabad railway station after allegedly losing money in online games.

A private employee and a resident of Suchitra Centre, Rajveer Singh Thakur, lived with his paternal uncle. He began investing in online betting and gaming apps, incurring substantial financial losses, police said.

He then borrowed money from friends, but failed to return it. “He kept borrowing money to clear the debts taken to cover losses from online betting games, but was unable to repay it. This mounted mental pressure on him,” police said.