TGSRTC gets its first female driver

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) welcomed its first female bus driver on Saturday, June 14, making it a momentous milestone in the state’s public transport sector.

Vankudothu Saritha, a tribal woman hailing from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, was appointed to the Miryalaguda bus depot. She drives an electric JBM bus on the Hyderabad- Miryalaguda route.

India’s first RTC bus driver

Saritha previously served as a driver for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for ten years, where she was posted at the Sarojni Nagar bus depot. By securing her job at the DTC, she made history as India’s first female bus driver in a state-run corporation.

However, Saritha wanted to be closer to her family and wished to return to Telangana. She reached out to chief minister A Revanth Reddy and requested to be appointed as a bus driver in TGSTRC.

Congratulating her on her appointment, CM Revanth noted that the role of women in household responsibilities and social development is unprecedented. He lauded them for overcoming obstacles while still facing hardships and for moving forward on the path of success, and for standing as an example for all.

Saritha serves as an inspiration to all as she strives to provide for her family while fighting gender norms and making her place in a male-dominated field.