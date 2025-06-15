Notification for Telangana local body election likely by June end: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday, June 15, said that the notification for local body elections in the state will be announced by month end.

The elections would be held in phases, beginning with Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zonal Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections, followed by the panchayat elections. “There should be proper coordination among leaders in the villages, and attention must be paid to addressing public issues,” Reddy said while attending a meeting of Congress leaders from the Palair constituency at Khammam district.

“Candidates will be selected based on the reservation criteria. Further clarity will be given after the next cabinet meeting,” the minister added.

He also addressed the previous day’s dispute between Congress workers during a party meet in Khairatabad, chaired by MLA Danam Nagender, and urged cadres to set aside their differences and work for the party’s cause.

The issue started over the alleged improper allocation of time to speakers from different municipal divisions in the Khairatabad constituency.