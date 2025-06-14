Chaos erupts at Congress meet in Khairatabad over speaking time

All hell broke loose when supporters of Danam Nagender and Vijaya Reddy came and jostled each other on the dais.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th June 2025 4:34 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Congress workers clash at Khairtabad
Hyderabad: Pandemonium prevailed during a Congress party meeting of Khairatabad constituency, chaired by MLA Danam Nagender on Saturday, June 14.

The issue started over the alleged improper allocation of time to speakers from different municipal divisions in Khairatabad constituency.

A few supporters of corporator Vijaya Reddy argued with Danam Nagender that they were not being given time to speak during the meeting.

All hell broke loose when supporters of Danam Nagender and Vijaya Reddy came and jostled each other on the dais. Appeals by senior leaders to maintain discipline fell on deaf ears.

Finally, party workers went back to their places but not before creating a scene during the party meeting.

The senior leaders in the party said that they will inform and recommend against those who created trouble to the appropriate authority.

