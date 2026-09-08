TGSRTC merger on cards, but focus on polls, Ponnam tells House

Hyderabad: On the merger of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees with the state government, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the proposal will take time.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Monday, September 7, Prabhakar said that right now, the priority is to conduct RTC union elections.

“Once elections are over, the government will hold talks with the winner,” the minister said on the merger proposal, adding, “We will make all efforts to make the merger happen, but it is not correct to insist it be implemented in a day or two. We are proceeding with caution to avoid the problems that arose following the merger of the RTC with the Andhra Pradesh government.”

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He informed the House that the government is providing an insurance cover of up to Rs 1 crore in the event of an RTC employee’s death. “Between 2017 and 2024, around 13,000 RTC employees have retired, with Rs 1,152 crore due to them. There are still Rs 8,431 crore in arrears remaining, which will be paid,” he said.

On recruitment, the minister said that 1,000 driver, 743 worker posts have been filled, and vacancies for 1,500 conductors have been approved.