TGSRTC plans extra buses as passengers return after Dasara 

In Greater Hyderabad, 227 additional buses were deployed to handle the festive travel rush.

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Buses parked at TGSRTC Secunderabad depot for recruitment of conductors and drivers.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is gearing up to operate additional bus services on October 16 and 17 to manage passenger demand after the Dasara holidays.

TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy said the corporation ran 2,474 special buses between October 9 and 14.

Khammam exceeds target for Dasara special buses

Khammam recorded bus operations at 133.33 per cent of its target, followed by Medak at 123.15 per cent and Adilabad at 116.90 per cent.

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On October 10, the corporation also responded to a sudden increase in passenger numbers by running 689 buses. Earlier, 529 services were planned.

In Greater Hyderabad, 227 additional buses were deployed to handle the festive travel rush.

Special services for passengers returning to Hyderabad

TGSRTC officials have been instructed to assess passenger movement daily and increase services according to demand. Special buses will also be arranged for people returning to Hyderabad after the celebrations.

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Passengers can reserve tickets through the corporation’s website.

For details about special services, they can call the TGSRTC helpline numbers 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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