TGSRTC to complete recruitment for 4,538 posts soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up to complete the recruitment process for 4,538 posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). The recruitment is aimed at reducing the workload on existing RTC employees.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar during a video conference with Congress leaders ahead of the TGSRTC union elections.

RTC employees receive salaries on first of month

On the salary, the minister said RTC employees are now receiving it on the first day of every month.

According to him, the government cleared the pending 2017 Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and outstanding Dearness Allowance (DA) dues after coming to power. Pending bonds from 2013 were also cleared, he added.

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On the Provident Fund (PF), he said that the government has reduced the dues of RTC employees from Rs 1,205 crore to Rs 600 crore.

Cooperative Credit Society (CCS) dues have also fallen from Rs 690 crore to Rs 300 crore. He added that the government is paying Rs 75 crore every month towards clearing PF and CCS dues.

Compassionate appointments

Ponnam said the government has also taken up 1,134 long-pending compassionate appointments.

Giving the details of around 250 RTC employees who had been permanently removed from service by the previous government for various reasons, he said that they have been reinstated.

Ahead of the TGSRTC union elections, Ponnam asked Congress leaders to coordinate with depot presidents and secretaries.

He urged them to work across RTC depots during the union election process.