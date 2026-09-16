TGSRTC to modernise 13 bus stations across Telangana

Passengers will have access to food courts and dining facilities, gaming and entertainment zones, shopping outlets, commercial space and modern passenger amenities.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Modern bus station planned by TGSRTC
Modern bus station planned by TGSRTC

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Wednesday, September 16, announced that 13 modern bus stations will be developed in the state.

Bus stations at Nagarkurnool, Regonda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Kodangal, Kosgi, Maddur, Kesamudram, Husnabad, Mulugu, Madhira, Nalgonda and Kothagudem have been identified for modification.

According to the TGSRTC, the modern bus stations would be transformed into a new Integrated Transit System model with upgraded passenger and commercial facilities. “The proposed bus stations are planned to offer multimodal connectivity, enabling passengers to conveniently access rail and other transport services,” said a press release.

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Will create commercial opportunities: TGSRTC

The new facilities will be designed to provide a more convenient and comfortable experience for passengers, while also creating opportunities for commercial activity. The corporation said the initiative aims to transform bus stations in line with changing passenger expectations and modern public transport infrastructure.

The upgraded bus stations will include commercial and business complexes, allowing businesses and traders to establish shops and other outlets within the premises.

Passengers will have access to food courts and dining facilities, gaming and entertainment zones, shopping outlets, commercial space and modern passenger amenities

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The proposed stations will also focus on multimodal connectivity, allowing passengers to conveniently access other forms of public transport.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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