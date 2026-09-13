TGSRTC to run special buses for Khairatabad, Balapur Ganesh

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will be operating special buses to the Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh pandals from September 14 to 24.

The move is aimed at assisting devotees during the festival, planning to visit the Ganesh pandals in the city. Buses will run from 6 am to 9.55 pm from Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) in Secunderabad. Return services from Balapur will operate until 11.50 pm.

Starting at JBS, the TGSRTC’s special services will move across multiple areas of Hyderabad before arriving at the Balapur Ganesh pandal.

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The special buses will travel via Patny, Bata, Boat Club, Tank Bund, IMAX, Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Gandhi Bhavan, Afzalgunj, CBS or MGBS, Women’s College, J Garden, Government Press, IS Sadan, Pisal Banda, Midani T-Ship, Balapur X Road, and Shivaji Chowk, offering transit for devotees visiting the Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh idols.

These buses will be running approximately every 40 to 50 minutes, depending on the foot traffic.

TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagireddy said the corporation has finalised arrangements to ensure smooth travel for devotees during the Hyderabad Ganesh festival, urging commuters to utilise the special bus services.