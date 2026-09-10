Hyderabad’s Ganesh idol makers weigh art, livelihood and PoP ban

Hyderabad: Gajanand Singh was 15 when he made his first Ganesh idol, a six-foot Balaji Ganesh in a yellow dhoti and red shawl. Now 38, his enthusiasm remains undiminished.

“This is my favourite time of the year because I get to make so many Ganesh idols from scratch,” he says.

Gajanand Singh.

Hyderabad is getting ready for one of its biggest Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi. So are scores of artisans in Dhoolpet, Uppal and elsewhere in the city, working day and night to send millions of idols to homes and pandals.

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Siasat.com visited Singh’s workshop, which doubles as his home. The place smells of paint, Plaster of Paris (PoP) mixture and unfinished idols.

His wife, Usha Rani, who looks after sales, says he does not like anyone touching his idols. “There is a lot of hard work. However, customers don’t see this. Many want it for half the rate. It irks me,” she said.

A single PoP Ganesh idol costs anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 30,000, depending on its size and model.

“This time, the balancing Ganesh is trending. We have already sold more than 20 of them in a day. Prices are also up,” Paras Singh Malik, another trader in Dhoolpet, told Siasat.com.

Dhoolpet is famous for its Ganesh idols. A walk into its lanes can take you to different kinds of Ganeshas, in different avatars. From those bejewelled with pearls and kundan to those wearing colourful turbans, from flying to zen-like figures, from Krishna-inspired designs to those modelled on Mahadev, there is a Ganesh for every taste and customer.

Some Ganesh idols for sale in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad.

These idols are sourced from neighbouring Maharashtra. “These Mumbai idols have overshadowed the ones made in Dhoolpet. Customers are attracted by the glitter. Those who sell these idols are ready to bargain to any extent. This makes it difficult for us to sell. How do you expect us to sell for half the rate when we invest heavily in raw materials and making? The competition has increased,” Usha Rani told Siasat.com.

Raw material costs have surged too. Compared to last year, idol prices are up around 30 to 40 per cent. A 15-foot Ganesh idol that sold for Rs 1.20 lakh last year now goes for nearly Rs 2 lakh.

Ritesh Bidhaniya, owner of Vinayaka Ganesh Idols, claims to be the first to set up shop in Dhoolpet. Echoing Usha Rani’s sentiments, he has stepped up his social media marketing, posting reels to attract more customers and orders from across India.

PoP an environmental hazard

Bidhaniya, Gajanand and Paras Singh Malik have one thing in common: all their idols are made of Plaster of Paris, an environmentally harmful material.

PoP primarily contains calcium sulfate hemihydrate. On contact with water, it turns into gypsum and does not easily dissolve, instead accumulating at the bottom of water bodies.

PoP idols are a mix of plastics, coconut fibre, bamboo sticks, straw or metal wire frames. The outside is painted with synthetic, glossy chemical paints, often containing heavy metals like lead, mercury, cadmium and arsenic to make the colours bright. For decoration, another layer of plastic ornaments, glitter and synthetic glue is added.

The reason these idols are popular among artisans is that the material can be easily carved and moulded into different shapes and designs, allowing them to produce a variety of idols in relatively little time.

PoP idols are, on paper, not supposed to exist at all. In May 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued revised guidelines for idol immersion which stated plainly that idols made of PoP be banned. The same guidelines barred thermocol and single-use plastic, prohibited toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes and oil paints. It said ornaments should be made only of dried flowers, straw and other biodegradable material.

Six years on, the ban exists more in principle than in practice. Enforcement has been left largely to states and municipal bodies. For workshops in Dhoolpet, it is a rule that everyone knows about and almost no one is stopped for.

PoP idols in the making in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad.

“See, there is no problem in shifting to clay, but there are risks. Clay idols easily crack. They cannot be moulded in different shapes, restricting our creativity. Customers want variety, and PoP gives that. We are aware of the destruction it can cause, but a lot of livelihoods are dependent on it,” Vijay Singh, whose workshop houses giant structures, told Siasat.com.

But that convenience comes at an environmental cost, particularly when the idols are immersed in lakes and other water bodies. Decades of PoP accumulation have not only increased pollution but also affected groundwater recharge.

A Ganesh idol seller in Dhoolpet.

Benefits of eco-friendly idols

Unlike the harmful substances, eco-friendly clay idols dissolve easily. The materials used in their making, decoration and finishing are environmentally friendly. “It all depends on the customer. For my clients, money is not a matter of concern, but saving the environment is,” Virat, owner of Virat Clay Ganesh Idols in Khajaguda and Nagole, told Siasat.com.

“I sell wholesale and retail. I do not like to bargain. A lot of hard work goes into making these idols. Work starts eight months before the festival. Hence, I do not mind if I lose customers,” he said. His clientele spans India and abroad, including gated community associations and IT workers.

One customer told Siasat.com she has been buying eco-friendly clay idols for over a decade. Now a college student, she read about how destructive PoP idols are while in school. “I made up my mind that even if it is a small Ganesh, I will only buy clay ones. It is difficult to find in the city, but not impossible,” she said.

Ganesh idols made of clay

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also encourages citizens to buy eco-friendly clay idols. Under the “Eco Ganesha, Green Ganesha, Clay Ganesha” campaign, these idols are being sold for free in several welfare associations and organisers of Ganesh mandaps.

“We plan to sell over one lakh idols. In this, 70,000 will be eight-inch, 20,000 one-foot and 10,000 1.5-foot idols,” an official told Siasat.com.

Baldev Singh selling Ganesh idols made of eco-friendly materials.

In addition, the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) is conducting awareness workshops on eco-friendly clay Ganesh idol making in several schools. “As awareness grows, more and more people will stop buying PoP idols,” the official said.

The change may be gradual, but for an increasing number of Hyderabad residents, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi is no longer just about bringing home a beautiful idol. It is also about choosing one that leaves behind less of a footprint.