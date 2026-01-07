TGSRTC to operate over 6000 special buses to battle Sankranti rush

Hyderabad: In view of the Sankranti festival rush, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced special operations of 6,431 buses from January 9 to 13.

To manage the expected rush during the festival, the corporation has planned the operation of special buses, which will also be extended to January 18 and 19, when the return journey rush generally increases.

These buses will operate from major hubs in Hyderabad, such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stop (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Uppal Cross Roads, Aramghar, LB Nagar Cross Roads, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB), Bowenpally, and Gachibowli.

TGSRTC will also be setting up pandals, chairs, drinking water facilities, mobile toilets, and other basic amenities for passengers’ convenience.

Ticket prices revised up to 1.5 times

Reiterating that TGSRTC has been implementing special drives since 2003, when the government permitted fee revision, the corporation said that for Sankranti 2026, ticket fares have once again been revised by up to 1.5 times in accordance with government orders.

The management stated that the fare revision only applies to special buses operating within Telangana and to other states, while regular fares will apply to the remaining buses.

The revised fares will be in effect only from January 9 to 13, as well as on January 18 and 19, when return journey traffic is expected to be high.