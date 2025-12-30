TGSRTC to operate spl buses from Hyderabad to AP districts for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has made special arrangements to operate additional bus services from Hyderabad’s suburban areas to various districts of Andhra Pradesh in view of the upcoming Sankranti festival.

According to officials, special buses will be operated from the RC Puram depot via Miyapur, KPHB, and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to ensure smooth travel and avoid traffic congestion.

These services will cover destinations including Amalapuram, Kakinada, Narasapuram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Polavaram, Guntur, Chirala, Vijayawada, and several other regions.

The Sankranti special services will be available from January 9 to 13. Passengers have been advised to book their tickets in advance through the TGSRTC online portal.

For further enquiries, commuters can contact the helpline number 9959226149.

TGSRTC invites applications for 198 vacancies

Applications are invited for 198 vacancies in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) said in a press release on Thursday.

Vacancies are open for the posts of Traffic Supervisor Trainee (85 seats) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (114 seats). “This number is tentative and liable to change without notice,” said the release.

Pay scale, education qualification and fee

The pay scale for both posts ranges between Rs 27,080 and Rs 81,400.

Candidates applying for the post of Traffic Supervisor Trainee must possess a graduate degree, and for the Mechanical Supervisor Trainee post, should have at least a diploma in Automobile / Mechanical Engineering.

Interested candidates should fill out online applications, available on the TSLPRB website between December 30 and January 20 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The application fees for SC, ST and local candidates of Telangana is Rs 400, while others are required to pay Rs 800.

Age eligibility

Candidates between the ages of 18 and 25 are eligible to apply.

However, age relaxations have been made in special cases. Candidates from SC, ST, BC and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories have been given a relaxation of 5 years, while ex-servicemen have been given a relaxation of three years in addition to the length of service rendered in the Armed Forces.

In-service TGSRTC employees can also apply for the aforementioned posts and have been given a relaxation of up to 10 years, provided their age does not exceed 40 years on July 1, 2025.

For more information, interested candidates can visit the official TSLPRB website.





