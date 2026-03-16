TGSRTC to run extra special buses for Ugadi, Ramzan and Eid rush

Women passengers will continue to travel freely in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses on Ugadi and Ramzan and Eid.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th March 2026 8:03 pm IST
TGSRTC electric buses
TGSRTC electric buses

Hyderabad: Additional TGSRTC buses will be deployed at several bus stops in view of the massive rush expected for the upcoming Ugadi, Ramzan and Eid.

According to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), a large influx of passengers is anticipated from March 17 to March 18, and on March 23, for those returning.

Ticket fare for special buses will be revised up to 1.5 times. There will be no change in regular buses. Women passengers will continue to travel freely in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses on Ugadi and Ramzan and Eid.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Passengers have been advised to make advance reservations through the official website, www.tgsrtcbus.in. For details regarding the special services, commuters may contact the RTC call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

Ugadi is celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th March 2026 8:03 pm IST

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