TGSRTC will soon fill 3038 vacancies: Ponnam Prabhakar

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that the notification will be issued soon, and these recruitments will help strengthen the workforce of TGSRTC.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th April 2025 9:54 am IST
Telangana min appeals for Karimnagar-Tirupati daily train service
Telangana Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will soon fill its vacancies. A notification for 3,038 job openings will be released shortly.

Among these vacancies, 2,000 are for driver posts, and 743 are for shramik (worker) positions. Additionally, there are 84 deputy superintendent (Traffic) posts and 114 deputy superintendent (Mechanical) posts available.

The recruitment drive also includes 25 Depot Manager/Assistant Traffic Manager positions, 18 Assistant Mechanical Engineer posts, and 23 Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies. Further, there are 11 Section Officer (Civil) posts to be filled.

MS Creative School

In the medical category, the vacancies include 6 Account Officers, 7 Medical Officers (General), and 7 Medical Officers (Specialist).

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that the notification will be issued soon, and these recruitments will help strengthen the workforce of TGSRTC.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th April 2025 9:54 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button