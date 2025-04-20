TGSRTC will soon fill 3038 vacancies: Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will soon fill its vacancies. A notification for 3,038 job openings will be released shortly.

Among these vacancies, 2,000 are for driver posts, and 743 are for shramik (worker) positions. Additionally, there are 84 deputy superintendent (Traffic) posts and 114 deputy superintendent (Mechanical) posts available.

The recruitment drive also includes 25 Depot Manager/Assistant Traffic Manager positions, 18 Assistant Mechanical Engineer posts, and 23 Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies. Further, there are 11 Section Officer (Civil) posts to be filled.

In the medical category, the vacancies include 6 Account Officers, 7 Medical Officers (General), and 7 Medical Officers (Specialist).

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that the notification will be issued soon, and these recruitments will help strengthen the workforce of TGSRTC.