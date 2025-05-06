TGSRTC workers’ unions call off strike after successful talks with government

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) workers have called off their strike after talks with the transport minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, at his official residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 6.

In the aftermath of the talks and assurance by the state transport minister, a three-member committee was formed to study the concerns raised by the TGSRTC union leaders. The committee will be headed by the principal secretary of the revenue department, Naveen Mittal, and will submit a detailed report in the coming days.

Addressing the media after the talks concluded, the union leaders stated they have decided to call off their strike after getting assurance from the state government. “However, if our demands are not met and the assurance turns out false, we would not shy away from launching a full-throttle agitation next time,” the union leaders said.

The talks were held in the presence of Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy, Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Parigi MLA Ram Mohan Reddy, MLC Professor M Kodandaram and higher officials.

Among the various demands, the TGSRTC union leaders have called for a merger with the state government, implementation of pending pay scales (2021 and 2025), payment of arrears, and permission to hold union elections.

Report to duty or face action: TGSRTC management

Meanwhile, the TGSRTC management has asked its workers to report to duty, else face stern action. In an open letter to the workers, TGSRTC stated that going on strike was prohibited under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA Act).

“The corporation is just reviving from the losses it incurred due to the strike in 2019. Do not get influenced by a section which was facing an identity crisis. Report to work,” the letter said.