TGSWREIS students shine bright in JEE Mains entrance exams

Hyderabad: Students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges shine bright in the JEE Mains 2025 engineering entrance exam results, which were published on Tuesday, February 11.

Among them, a student of IIT Golidoddi Boys, R Manideep scored a remarkable 99.03 percentile, while eight students scored above the 95 percentile.

Another student of IIT Golidoddi Boys, K Charan Tej scored an impressive 98.295 percentile, while an IIT Golododdi Girls student Tejaswini Dongre scored 98.267 percentile of marks.

28 students studying with the TGSWREIS colleges secured above the 90 percentile in the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1.

111 TGSWREI students secured marks between 80-90 percentile, 128 students secured marks between 70-80 percentile and 168 students secured 69-70 percentile in the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1.

Telangana student among 14 with perfect 100

Meanwhile, a Telangana student Bani Brata Majee had bagged a perfect scorecard of 100 percentile, topping the nation in the exams.

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, a senior official explained.

The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees, the official added.

The examination was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The exam was also conducted in 15 cities outside India including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.

While the first edition of the exam was conducted in January-February, the second edition is scheduled in April. Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

After both sessions of the JEE (Main)-2025 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores per the policy already made.