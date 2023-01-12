Thakre is very efficient, best bet for Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress party conducted meetings to discuss the upcoming state Assembly elections for two consecutive days.

According to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Revanth Reddy, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state affairs in-charge Manik Rao Thakre held back-to-back meetings with party leaders. The party’s political affairs committee, executive committee, presidents of district Congress committees, state general secretaries, and leaders of affiliated unions were discussed.

Praising Thakre as an efficient party member, he recalled the latter’s modus operandi during the Bombay blasts followed by communal riots.

“Thakre has worked brilliantly under former Maharashtra chief minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He has as much experience as Jana Reddy. During the two-day visit here, Thakre spoke to everyone regarding the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra scheduled to be held from January 26,” Revanth said in a press conference held here on Thursday.

After Sankranthi is over, all Congress workers have been instructed to tour Mandal and district committees. Thakre is scheduled to visit the state again on January 20, Revanth said.