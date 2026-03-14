Hyderabad: Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil superstar and politician Vijay, has reportedly changed his professional name. The move comes shortly after his mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce from the actor after nearly three decades of marriage.

According to multiple media reports, the young filmmaker has dropped his father’s initial from his name. He is now reportedly using the name Jason Sanjay S, with the letter “S” believed to represent his mother Sangeetha.

Name change sparks speculation

In Tamil Nadu, it is common for children to use their father’s name as an initial. Earlier, Sanjay used the letter “V” from his father Vijay’s name. The change to “S” has therefore caught the attention of fans and industry observers.

Many believe the decision may be a subtle way of showing support for his mother during the ongoing divorce case. However, neither Jason Sanjay nor Vijay has made any official statement about the change.

Sanjay, who is 25 years old, is preparing for his directorial debut with the film Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. The movie is produced by Lyca Productions and features music by S Thaman.

Instagram activity fuels rumours

Adding to the speculation, some social media users noticed that Sanjay does not follow his father on Instagram. A few fans claimed he recently unfollowed Vijay, while others pointed out that he may never have followed him in the first place. There is currently no confirmation about this.

Sanjay reportedly follows around 36 accounts on Instagram, including several well-known filmmakers and actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, and Farhan Akhtar.

Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce case

The issue gained public attention on February 27, 2026, when Sangeetha filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu District Court. The petition reportedly cites infidelity and neglect as reasons for the separation.

While the petition did not name anyone, several media reports have speculated that the alleged relationship involved actress Trisha Krishnan. The filing claims Sangeetha discovered the alleged affair in 2021 and that the situation caused emotional distress to her and their children.

The couple married in 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. Vijay has not yet publicly responded to the allegations, and the legal proceedings are ongoing.