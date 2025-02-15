Thaman gets Rs 2 crore Porsche car from Balakrishna, pics viral

Hyderabad: After the smashing success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar went all out to celebrate lead star Kartik Aaryan’s stellar performance. As a grand gesture, he gifted Kartik a stunning McLaren GT worth a whopping Rs 4.72 crore!

Well, a blockbuster reward for a blockbuster hit! And now, a similar grand gesture has taken place in the South film industry. Star actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has gifted ace music composer Thaman a luxurious Porsche Cayenne, worth approximately Rs 2 crore, as a token of appreciation for his outstanding musical contributions.

Thaman has been an integral part of Balakrishna’s recent cinematic successes, delivering powerful background scores and chartbuster songs for Akhanda, Veerasimha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Daaku Maharaaj. His electrifying compositions have elevated the impact of these films, earning him immense love from Nandamuri fans, who even nicknamed him “NBK Thaman.”

Balakrishna and his wife have also addressed him by this name at public events, further cementing their strong professional and also personal bond.

Expressing his gratitude, Balakrishna gifted the swanky grey Porsche, acknowledging Thaman’s immense contribution to his blockbuster films. The duo will continue their successful collaboration with Akhanda 2, the much-awaited sequel that has already generated huge buzz.