Thandel movie leaked online hours after theatrical release

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest movie Thandel was released in theatres on February 7. Fans were excited to see the film, which has been praised for its story and performances. However, just hours after its release, the film was leaked online. Reports say that an HD version is now available on illegal websites, which is a huge problem for filmmakers.

Piracy Strikes Again in the Film Industry

Piracy has become a big issue in the film industry. Thandel is the latest movie to suffer from this problem. Earlier, films like Pushpa 2, Game Changer, and Vidaamuyarchi were also leaked. Despite efforts to stop piracy, several websites have made Thandel available for free download in different video qualities. This is a serious loss for the team that worked hard on the film for three years.

The filmmakers are trying to control the damage. Reports say that the production team is working with experts to find and remove piracy links. Even though the movie has leaked, fans can still watch it legally on Netflix soon. Zee Telugu has also bought the satellite rights.

Despite the leak, Thandel is doing well in theatres. Fans love Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s chemistry, and Devi Sri Prasad’s music is getting great reviews.