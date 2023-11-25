Thanksgiving Day clocks USD 5.6 bn online sales in US

San Francisco: Online sales touched USD 5.6 billion on Thanksgiving Day in the US, an increase of 5.5 percent from last year.

According to Adobe Analytics, nearly USD 3.3 billion was spent over mobile devices on Thanksgiving, up 14 percent and an all-time record.

Black Friday was likely to see USD 9.6 billion in online sales, up 5.7 percent compared to last year, reports TechCrunch.

“Cyber Week is off to a strong start with Thanksgiving driving a record USD 5.6 billion in online spend as consumers took advantage of strong discounts and continued their shopping plans, virtually,” Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights, was quoted as saying.

“Mobile shopping hit an all-time high, as shoppers took to their smartphones to get the best deals during holiday gatherings, further solidifying mobile’s growing importance in e-commerce,” he added.

Adobe is predicting USD 37.2 billion in online spend for the full five days starting from Thanksgiving Day (which was on Thursday) including Black Friday — up 5.4 percent year-on-year and accounting for 16.8 per cent of all holiday spend.

Salesforce said that globally, online sales reached USD 31.7 billion with its US tally at USD 7.5 billion, both up only 1 percent. Mobile accounted for 79 percent of all online traffic globally and 82 percent in the US.

“Mobile traffic and sales are soaring as people are on the go once again this holiday weekend,” said Salesforce VP and GM, Retail, Rob Garf.