The 2 second bandana girl’s video India cannot stop talking about

sers started calculating how much money she would earn from this one post, some people shared screenshots predicting payouts from four thousand dollars to more than five lakh rupees

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 23rd November 2025 12:21 pm IST
twitter video
Bandana Girl's viral video

Hyderabad: Social media has changed the world. Every day, people from every corner of the globe post videos, photos, and stories. Sometimes, a simple clip that was never meant to be special becomes an overnight sensation. Many ordinary users have turned into celebrities because of one unexpected moment. This happens on every platform, where trends rise in minutes and unknown people suddenly gain millions of views.

India’s Latest Viral Obsession

For the last few days, India has been talking about only one thing. The entire internet is discussing a tiny two second video that has taken over X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip shows a young woman sitting in an autorickshaw, wearing a white ethnic top, silver earrings, neat makeup, and a printed bandana. She looks into the camera for barely a moment. She posted it on November 2 with the caption “Makeup ate today.”

https://twitter.com/w0rdgenerator/status/1984987985696408026?s=20

What happened next surprised everyone. The video quickly crossed 106 million views. Memes, edits, fan pages, and recreations began flooding timelines. People nicknamed her “Bandana Girl.” News reports identified her as Priyanga, and she said she had expected only a thousand likes. Instead, she became famous across India.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Heated Debate on Payouts

Along with the viral fame came a fresh debate on X. Users started calculating how much money she would earn from this one post. Some people shared screenshots predicting payouts from four thousand dollars to more than five lakh rupees. Others said she had hit an algorithm jackpot. A few users claimed she could even buy an auto with the payout.

However, experts and creators quickly corrected these claims. They explained that X only pays verified users with at least five hundred verified followers. Payments depend on ad impressions, not only on views. According to them, Priyanga may receive little or no payout.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 23rd November 2025 12:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button