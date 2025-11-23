The 2 second bandana girl’s video India cannot stop talking about

Hyderabad: Social media has changed the world. Every day, people from every corner of the globe post videos, photos, and stories. Sometimes, a simple clip that was never meant to be special becomes an overnight sensation. Many ordinary users have turned into celebrities because of one unexpected moment. This happens on every platform, where trends rise in minutes and unknown people suddenly gain millions of views.

India’s Latest Viral Obsession

For the last few days, India has been talking about only one thing. The entire internet is discussing a tiny two second video that has taken over X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip shows a young woman sitting in an autorickshaw, wearing a white ethnic top, silver earrings, neat makeup, and a printed bandana. She looks into the camera for barely a moment. She posted it on November 2 with the caption “Makeup ate today.”

What happened next surprised everyone. The video quickly crossed 106 million views. Memes, edits, fan pages, and recreations began flooding timelines. People nicknamed her “Bandana Girl.” News reports identified her as Priyanga, and she said she had expected only a thousand likes. Instead, she became famous across India.

Heated Debate on Payouts

Along with the viral fame came a fresh debate on X. Users started calculating how much money she would earn from this one post. Some people shared screenshots predicting payouts from four thousand dollars to more than five lakh rupees. Others said she had hit an algorithm jackpot. A few users claimed she could even buy an auto with the payout.

However, experts and creators quickly corrected these claims. They explained that X only pays verified users with at least five hundred verified followers. Payments depend on ad impressions, not only on views. According to them, Priyanga may receive little or no payout.