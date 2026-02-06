Mumbai: TV actor Karan Patel is currently one of the most talked-about contestants of The 50, Colors TV’s newest reality show that premiered on February 1. He had emerged as one of the prominent contestants from the very beginning. However, he is now making headlines due to his sudden and reported exit from the show.

Apart from this, Karan Patel is also grabbing viewers’ attention for his unique tattoos, which have become a topic of discussion on social media. A photo of him from the show is going viral, in which an ‘Allah’ tattoo can be seen inked on his arm.

For the unversed, Karan Patel got his tattoos inked several years ago. Apart from ‘Allah’, the actor also has symbols of ‘Om’, a cross, and the words ‘one love’ tattooed on the front and back of his forearms.

Speaking about his tattoos in 2015, Karan had told, “A tattoo stays with you for life. So I chose these symbols as I believe that humanity is above all religions… The ‘one love’ tattoo is her writing. She wrote it down and we traced it on my forearm. We also plan to get a six-pointed star inked soon, where the left half will be on her hand, the right half will be on mine. Once we hold hands together, it will become a six-pointed star.”

Why did Karan Patel quit The 50

Coming back to his exit from The 50, a report by Hindustan Times also confirmed Karan’s departure from the show. A source was quoted as saying, “Karan was having quite a few issues with fellow contestants from day one. He also objected to a physical violence incident between Bigg Boss alumni Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee after a trivial issue led to Dalal charging at Rathee. At this point, Karan was heard saying that it was affecting his mental peace and that he could not live in a place where violence erupts. He immediately declared that he was quitting.”

However, an official announcement from the makers and the actor is still awaited.

Meanwhile, some sources have claimed that there is a penalty of Rs 1 to 2 crore for quitting the show, and Karan would not make such a move lightly. It is also being said that his eviction took place after an eviction task.

For now, Karan Patel is out of The 50, and the exact reason behind his exit remains unclear.

What do you think about Karan Patel’s exit from the show? Share your thoughts in the comments below.