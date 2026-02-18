The 50 to end: Check finale date and top 20 finalists of show

Published: 18th February 2026 11:46 am IST
Mumbai: Not 50 days, it seems The 50 is wrapping up much sooner than expected. Colors TV’s newly launched reality show, which premiered on February 1, is all set to conclude in just one more day. Yes, you read that right! Here are all the finale updates.

The 50 finale date

According to the latest update by Film Window, a source known for reliable television news, the makers have decided to pull the curtains on the show. The show’s grand finale is on February 19.

While an official confirmation from the channel is still awaited, preparations for the grand finale are reportedly underway. The reason behind the early wrap-up has not yet been disclosed, but the development has surprised fans who were expecting the show to run for the full 50-day format.

The 50 Finalists List

The contestants still in the race for the title are:

  1. Prince Narula
  2. Yuvika Chaudhary
  3. Hamid Barkzi
  4. Siwet Tomar
  5. Rajat Dalal
  6. Lovekesh Kataria
  7. Lakshya
  8. Manisha Rani
  9. Kaka Vikrant
  10. Vikrant singh
  11. Ridhi Dogra
  12. Krishna Shroff
  13. Vanshaj Singh
  14. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu
  15. Shiv Thakre
  16. Shiny Doshi
  17. Urvashi Dholakia
  18. Arushi Chawla
  19. Sidharth Bhardwaj
  20. Archana Gautam

Details about how the winner will be selected from the remaining 20 contestants and the format of the grand finale episode are yet to be revealed. Viewers will have to wait for further updates from the makers.

More About the show

The 50 began with 50 celebrity contestants from the worlds of television, social media, YouTube, and music. Over time, several participants were eliminated while some exited the show voluntarily.

The show is adapted from the French format Les Cinquante, where 50 celebrities live in a luxurious palace and compete in mentally and physically challenging tasks under the supervision of a masked character known as “The Lion.” The prize money, which starts at Rs 50 lakh, fluctuates based on task outcomes, and contestants themselves play a role in deciding eliminations through strategy and alliances.

An official announcement from the makers regarding the finale is still awaited.

