Mumbai: Not 50 days, it seems The 50 is wrapping up much sooner than expected. Colors TV’s newly launched reality show, which premiered on February 1, is all set to conclude in just one more day. Yes, you read that right! Here are all the finale updates.

According to the latest update by Film Window, a source known for reliable television news, the makers have decided to pull the curtains on the show. The show’s grand finale is on February 19.

While an official confirmation from the channel is still awaited, preparations for the grand finale are reportedly underway. The reason behind the early wrap-up has not yet been disclosed, but the development has surprised fans who were expecting the show to run for the full 50-day format.

The 50 Finalists List

The contestants still in the race for the title are:

Prince Narula Yuvika Chaudhary Hamid Barkzi Siwet Tomar Rajat Dalal Lovekesh Kataria Lakshya Manisha Rani Kaka Vikrant Vikrant singh Ridhi Dogra Krishna Shroff Vanshaj Singh Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu Shiv Thakre Shiny Doshi Urvashi Dholakia Arushi Chawla Sidharth Bhardwaj Archana Gautam

🚨 Exclusive! The50 grand finale is on Feb 19 👀

20 contestants still in the race 💪👑

Drama, twists & intense competition — who’s your favorite? 😱🔥#The50 #GrandFinale #RealityShow pic.twitter.com/qvoIdjOWGX — Film window (@Filmwindow1) February 17, 2026

Details about how the winner will be selected from the remaining 20 contestants and the format of the grand finale episode are yet to be revealed. Viewers will have to wait for further updates from the makers.

More About the show

The 50 began with 50 celebrity contestants from the worlds of television, social media, YouTube, and music. Over time, several participants were eliminated while some exited the show voluntarily.

The show is adapted from the French format Les Cinquante, where 50 celebrities live in a luxurious palace and compete in mentally and physically challenging tasks under the supervision of a masked character known as “The Lion.” The prize money, which starts at Rs 50 lakh, fluctuates based on task outcomes, and contestants themselves play a role in deciding eliminations through strategy and alliances.

An official announcement from the makers regarding the finale is still awaited.