The age difference between Nayanthara and Salman Khan

Mumbai: It is always exciting to see a fresh pairing on the big screen, and fans now have something new to look forward to. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and South’s leading lady Nayanthara are all set to share screen space for the first time, and the news is now official, leaving fans thrilled.

Nayanthara has come on board for an upcoming film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Ever since the announcement, the film has been creating buzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see this new on-screen pairing. At the same time, discussions around their age gap have also started surfacing.

Nayanthara, Salman Khan age gap

Salman Khan has often faced scrutiny for being paired opposite much younger actresses, with age gaps crossing 20–30 years in several films. Born in 1965, Salman Khan is now 60 years old, while Nayanthara, born in 1984, is 41. The age gap between the two actors stands at 19 years.

In the past, Salman has shared significant age differences with his co-stars. Notable examples include a 31-year gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar (2025) and a 33-year difference with Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3 (2019). He has also been paired with Disha Patani in Radhe (2021), Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg (2010), and Sneha Ullal in Lucky: No Time for Love (2005), all of which had noticeable age gaps.

The official announcement

The production house welcomed Nayanthara with a grand announcement on social media, writing, “The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It’s an honour to have you on board for something truly special that’s underway.”

On Monday, Salman Khan also made the announcement official by sharing a post featuring himself with the director. He wrote, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju. #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi.”

With Nayanthara now joining the cast, expectations are high for a powerful on-screen pairing. The film is already being seen as a potential pan-India entertainer, bringing together two major stars from different film industries.