The Bollywood movie Salman Khan did for only Rs 1 in 2004

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his big box-office hits, surprised his fans in 2004 by taking on a very different role in the movie Phir Milenge. Directed by Revathi, the film dealt with the sensitive topic of HIV/AIDS, something you wouldn’t expect from a star like Salman, who is famous for his action-packed films. This movie was a big change for him, and it left a lasting impact.

Salman Khan’s Generosity for a Good Cause

Unlike many other actors who were hesitant to take on such a serious role, Salman Khan jumped right in. Recently, the film’s producer, Shailendra Singh, shared a video on Instagram where he revealed that Salman agreed to play the role of an HIV-positive man for just Rs 1. Yes, you read that right!

It was a selfless act by Salman, especially when the rest of the industry didn’t want to touch the subject. Singh explained that Salman wanted to help raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, especially among India’s youth.

In Phir Milenge, Shilpa Shetty plays the lead role of a woman diagnosed with HIV. After her diagnosis, she loses her job due to discrimination, a harsh reality many face. The movie aimed to shed light on the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, a topic Bollywood hadn’t really explored at the time.

Salman played Shilpa’s former lover, while Abhishek Bachchan portrayed her lawyer. In a heartbreaking twist, Salman’s character also contracts HIV and tragically dies. The role was a huge change from Salman’s usual action-packed, macho characters.

Though it was a serious film, Phir Milenge was praised for its boldness and the way it addressed important social issues, showing the need for more empathy and understanding towards people living with HIV.

Today, Salman Khan’s fees for movies is easily more Rs 100 crore!

On his work front, Salman Khan is working on Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.