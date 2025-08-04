Hyderabad’s favourite spot for chole bhature, chaats, and mithai has just turned up the heat. One of the most popular eateries among foodies here, Haldiram has launched an all-new Chinese Mania menu, bringing the bold, saucy flavours of Indo-Chinese cuisine to its outlets across the city.

Known for its consistency, hygiene, and pure vegetarian promise, Haldiram’s now invites diners to enjoy a whole new range of spicy delights that are both comforting and pocket-friendly.

For a city that loves its spice and street-style flavours, this new menu hits all the right notes. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or planning a family dinner, Haldiram’s Chinese Mania promises to be a crowd-pleaser.

What’s on the Menu?

The new menu offers five popular Indo-Chinese favourites:

Chilli Paneer (Rs.349): Paneer cubes tossed with bell peppers and onions in a garlic-chilli sauce. Available in dry or gravy versions.

Veg Manchurian (Rs.259): Deep-fried veggie balls soaked in a soy-based sauce, served either dry or in gravy.

Veg Fried Rice (Rs.199): Fluffy stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables and mild seasoning a classic comfort food.

Chilli Garlic Spring Rolls (Rs.239–Rs.269): Crispy golden rolls stuffed with spicy garlic-flavoured veggies.

Veg Manchow Soup (Rs.119): A hearty, spicy broth with crunchy noodles on top perfect to warm up your appetite.

Each dish brings that familiar Indo-Chinese flavour, made fully vegetarian and served in hygienic, family-friendly settings.

Where to Find It?

The Chinese Mania menu is now available at major Haldiram’s locations in Hyderabad, includingLingampally, Malakpet, SP Road, Secunderabad, Banjara Hills and Gachibowli.

These outlets continue to serve their classic Indian offerings, now with an added twist for Chinese food lovers.

Why It Works?

Hyderabad has always embraced Indo-Chinese dishes for their spice and comfort. Now, with Haldiram’s behind the wok, you get those same flavours with the assurance of quality, affordability, and 100% vegetarian preparation.

From Chilli Paneer to Veg Manchow Soup, Haldiram’s Chinese Mania adds a fresh punch to its already beloved menu. Next time you’re at your nearest outlet skip the usual and go for something saucy.