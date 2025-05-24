The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3: Premiere date, cast and more

Hyderabad: Kapil Sharma didn’t just start another comedy show — he started a whole new wave of laughter on Indian TV. Before his show, there weren’t many programs that the whole family could sit and enjoy together. But when The

Great Indian Kapil Show came on, everything changed.

From kids to grandparents, everyone waited for the weekend to watch Kapil’s jokes, funny characters, and the fun chats with celebrities. It wasn’t just a show — it became a feeling, a habit, and a reason to smile.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

Now, after two hit seasons on Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show is coming back with season 3 from June 21, 2025, every Saturday at 8 PM. And this time, the team is going all out!

Kapil Sharma, along with his funniest friends Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, are back to make us laugh with brand new jokes, crazy acts, and non-stop comedy. And yes, Archana Puran Singh will once again be on her famous seat, laughing louder than ever!

But here’s the best part — superfans will now be a part of the show! That’s right. This season, people from all over the world will get a chance to come on stage and show their unique talents. Whether it’s your uncle’s loud laugh, your friend’s weird dance, or your secret magic trick — anyone could be featured!

Kapil says, “Why not let our fans join the fun? They’ve supported us from 192 countries — now it’s their turn to shine!”So, get ready for a brand-new season filled with laughter, surprises, and maybe… you on stage!