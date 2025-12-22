Mumbai: One of the most-watched comedy and celebrity chat shows, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has returned on Netflix with season 4, and the first episode is already streaming. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s iconic “Thoko Taali” and his trademark poetic one-liners are back, as he resumes his role on the special guest seat alongside Archana Puran Singh.

The former cricketer-turned-entertainer had made his comeback on Kapil Sharma’s show during The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 after nearly five years, and his return grabbed massive attention. With Sidhu paaji now continuing into season 4, curiosity around his remuneration from the previous season has once again resurfaced.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 cast (Instagram)

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s per episode fees for The Great Indian Kapil Show

When season 3 premiered on Netflix in June, reports suggested that Sidhu’s return to the OTT format came with a hefty price tag. With one episode airing every week, he reportedly charged between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per episode, marking a significant jump in his fees.

A total of 14 episodes aired during Season 3, out of which Sidhu appeared in 11 episodes, missing episodes 2, 3, and 13. Based on his reported per-episode fee, his estimated earnings for the season stand between Rs 3.3 crore and Rs 4.4 crore.

Kapil Sharma himself hinted at Sidhu’s massive remuneration during the show, jokingly thanking Netflix for increasing the budget. “I want to thank Netflix for giving us that much budget that we could afford Sidhu paaji,” Kapil quipped while welcoming him back, drawing laughter from the audience.

More about the show’s season 4

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 premiered on Netflix on December 20, 2025, featuring a refreshed format and new additions. Kapil Sharma introduces a new character, Raja, signaling a shift toward larger production values and a character-driven comic universe. Fan favourites Sunil Grover as Diamond Raja, Kiku Sharda as Motapa, and Krushna Abhishek as Largemata are also part of the new season.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured as the opening guest for season 4.