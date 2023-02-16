The Kapil Sharma Show 4: Kapil Sharma’s HUGE fee for 43 episodes

Mumbai: One of the most-talked-about and loved comedians on the Indian television, Kapil Sharma often makes headlines for his staggering earnings. He is already among the highest-paid television celebrities and TV hosts in India and had been making waves for his massive paychecks for previous seasons of his comedy and celebrity chat show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Kapil Sharma (Instagram)

TKSS is currently airing its season 4. It commenced on September 10, 2022 and has aired 43 episodes so far. The show is currently in 24th week and is gearing up for 44th and 45th episodes which will be telecasted this weekend. In this write-up, let have a look at how much Kapil earned from the show till last week (23rd week).

Kapil Sharma’s Fee Per Episode Of The Kapil Sharma Show

According to multiple reports, the comedian is charging Rs 50L per episode this season. He is charging same as what he took home for season 3. So, if we roughly calculate, Kapil’s massive earnings for 46 episodes stands at Rs 23cr. The number will go up as TKSS’s season 4 is expected to air for more couple of months.

More About The Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most popular comedy shows since its inception in 2016. It has featured several celebrity guests over the years, from actors, cricketers to politicians, and has consistently delivered high ratings and massive viewership.