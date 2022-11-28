The Kashmir Files is vulgar, propoganda, says IFFI jury head

New Delhi: On the closing day of the 53rd International Film Festival of India, “The Kashmir Files” grabbed news after the jury labelled it as “propoganda.” The festival’s jury chair, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, criticised the Vivek Agnihotri movie at the closing ceremony.

The Kashmir Files is supposed to be a movie on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who lost their lives due to targeted killings in 1990. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for holding right-wing views, the movie is based on video interviews of first generation Kashmiri Pandit victims. It was released on March 11 and has since sparked controversy.

The most evident reactions from right-wing supporters surfaced on the internet soon after its release. Video reactions have surfaced from theaters across the country, wherein the usual chanting of ’Jai Shri Ram’ and abusing non-BJP political parties have been witnessed.

Transcript of what Nadav Lapid said about ‘The Kashmir Files’:

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film – the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of the festival, can surely accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

What should have been the narration of the tragedy of Kashmiri pandits has become a weapon for Hindutva to fulfill its motives and spread anti-Muslim sentiments.