‘The Kerala Story’ declared tax-free in UP

"'The Kerala Story' will be made tax-free in the state," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 9th May 2023 10:34 am IST
'The Kerala Story' declared tax-free in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that ‘The Kerala Story’ will be declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

“‘The Kerala Story’ will be made tax-free in the state,” the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

Reacting to the UP government’s decision, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Making ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free is a very good decision. I want the people of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film and understand how our sisters have suffered. We will also go and watch the film.

MS Education Academy

“The people in West Bengal will not accept the ban on this film.”

‘The Kerala Story’, helmed by Sudipto Sen, claims to portray the story of some women from the state who were converted to Islam and recruited by terror outfit IS.

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to ban the movie, citing “threat to law and order in the state”.

Uttar Pradesh has become the second state after Madhya Pradesh to make the controversial film tax-free.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 9th May 2023 10:34 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button