The Kerala Story’s success reminiscent of Nazi Germany: Naseeruddin Shah

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah called the success of The Kerala Story a ‘dangerous trend,’ comparing it to the state of Germany during Hitler’s rule.

In an interview with India Today on Wednesday, the actor said that numerous films that deserve an audience don’t get them, but audiences are flocking towards The Kerala Story. “He does not wish to watch the film as he has read enough about it,” he added.

“We seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted by the supreme leader to make films praising him and what he has done for the countrymen, and running down the Jewish community,” he said in the interview.

According to the actor, many filmmakers left Germany and went to Hollywood as they refused to be part of this phenomenon. “The same situation seems to be happening in India,” he said. Adding that filmmakers are either having to stay neutral or be pro-establishment.

Shah hoped that the spreading of hate will stop, however, sceptically adding that he does not see it ending soon.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari retorted to Shah’s statements. Tiwari called The Kerala Story “a film based on facts”. “Shah can go to court if he has problems with the film,” he added.

Naseeruddin Shah has been vocal in his criticism of the anti-muslim rhetoric that has continued to spread through the country.

Earlier, Shah had alleged that “Muslim hating” has become fashionable and is being campaigned through propaganda movies in the country. He also called the Election Commission of India a mute spectator of the divisive election campaigns happening in the country.

The actor was last seen as Akbar in the web series ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’. The series is a fictional story based on the 16th-century kings. The story follows Akbar and the war of succession between his 3 sons: Salim, Murad, and Daniyal.