The Last Dance: Ronaldo, Messi face off in Riyadh Season Cup 2024

The tournament will feature three teams— Al Hilal, Ronaldo's Al Nassr, and Messi's Inter Miami.

'The Last Dance': Ronaldo, Messi to face off in Riyadh Season Cup 2024
Riyadh: The world’s most prominent football stars, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are set to face in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly tournament in February 2024.

Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority on Tuesday, November 21, announced on X that Riyadh Season and Inter Miami CF, has reached an agreement to host the Riyadh Season Cup matches in the city as part of the season’s activities.

The tournament will feature three teams— Al Hilal, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, and Messi’s Inter Miami. The matches will be played in the format of a league system.

The confrontation between Ronaldo and Messi was dubbed “The Last Dance’ and will take place at the Kingdom Arena.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo is one of the greatest in sports history, with both winning the Ballon d’Or trophy between 2008 and 2017.

Messi and Ronaldo last played together in January this year, with both scoring in a match against Paris Saint-Germain against the Saudi All-Stars.

