UAE announces public holidays for 2024; check dates here

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet on Tuesday, November 21, announced the official public holiday for both the public and private sectors for the year 2024.

New Year’s Day will be the first public holiday in 2024, followed by Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan.

The official dates for some of the holidays will be confirmed closer to the events based on moon-sighting.

Here is the full list of holidays in UAE for 2024

New Year’s Day: January 1, 2024

Eid Al Fitr: Ramzan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH

Arafat Day: Dhul-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH

Eid Al Adha: Dhul-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH

Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH

Prophet’s Birthday: Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH