Saudia Airlines to move out from Riyadh King Khalid Airport by 2030

Riyadh: In a significant move, Saudia Airlines, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), is planning to completely withdraw its operations from Riyadh King Khalid Airport by 2030.

With this, Saudia will primarily focus its operations at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where it will serve Umrah and Haj passengers.

This strategic move paves the way for Riyadh Air, a new airline established earlier this year, to take over its operations in Riyadh, which is expected to launch in 2025.

The announcement was made recently by Saudia and Riyadh Air in an exclusive interview with Airways Magazine during the Dubai Airshow 2023.

Both airlines signed a codeshare agreement with the aim of leveraging their shared networks for an interconnected and comprehensive service.

Saudia’s media affairs general manager, Abdullah Alshahrani, outlines the ‘Jeddah Hub’ as a key pillar in the country’s transformation program.

“Riyadh Air will concentrate on the businesses, compromises, and all activities in Riyadh,” Alshahrani told Airways.

Riyadh Air’s new CEO, Peter Bellew, has confirmed to Airways that Saudia will abandon its dual hub strategy and concentrate its operations in Jeddah.