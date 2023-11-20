Kuwait: Govt official, expat face 7-year jail in salary fraud

Kuwait: The Criminal Court of Kuwait has sentenced a government official and Iranian expatriate to seven years in jail in a salary fraud case, Kuwaiti media reported.

The official, whose identity has not been revealed, was terminated immediately before his arrest for illegally drawing a salary of 37,000 Kuwaiti dinars (Rs 1,00,10,253), Arab Times reported.

The official was absent from work and paid an Iranian to sign in and out for him using a fingerprint mould.

He also provided the expat with the job file number and password to manipulate the daily attendance records.

It is reported that, the court has also ordered the official and expatriate to jointly pay a fine of 113,000 Kuwaiti Dinar (Rs 3,05,59,154).

In recent years, Kuwait has intensified its crackdown on suspected corruption.