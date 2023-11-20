Dubai to reduce travel time from 8 minutes to 1 on Al Meydan Street

Abu Dhabi: The improvement work on Al Meydan Street in Dubai aimed to reduce travel time from eight minutes to one minute, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

Taking to X, RTA has announced the completion of 85 percent of the Al Meydan Street Improvement Project, extending from the Al Khail Street intersection to the Cyclists Club.

The project involved enhancing the street’s capacity, replacing the Al Meydan Roundabout with a T-shaped intersection, and transforming the Al Quoz Roundabout into an extended street.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said, “The recent improvement works aimed to reduce the travel time on Al Meydan Street from eight minutes to just one minute during the morning period and from seven minutes to less than one minute in the evening.

“Moreover, congestion at intersections is expected to drop significantly by 93.3 percent on average.”

The upcoming phase of the Al Meydan Street Improvement Project includes modifying entrances and exits of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City for better traffic flow in the area.

“Additionally, landscaping works are planned at the new Al Meydan intersection. The entire project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the second quarter of 2024,” said the RTA.